Dancing with the Stars 2022, eliminated: who was eliminated during the final, 23 December

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 2022 during tonight’s final episode? Today, Friday 23 December 2022, the final of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was broadcast on Rai 1. During the episode, the various couples were eliminated to arrive at the announcement of the winner. To leave the talent were in order Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu; Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor. The Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca duo won this edition.

THE RANKING

Below is the final ranking of Dancing with the Stars 2022:

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia

Fourth classified with equal merit: Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu.

THE PARTIAL RANKING DURING THE FINAL

Below is the partial classification announced during the final at the end of the first heat:

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 11 points Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 10 points Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 7 points Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 7 points Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 2 points Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN

After announcing the ranking Milly Carlucci explained that the couples will now compete in this way: the first with the sixth; the second with the fifth; the third with the fourth. So these are the challenges: Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia vs Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor vs Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu vs Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca.

Competitors

We have seen the eliminations of the eleventh episode (final) of Dancing with the stars 2022, but who are the competitors in the race? In all, 13 VIP contestants are called to challenge each other in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. The dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto will judge their performances. What are the pairs in the race? Here is the full list:

Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED

Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN

Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED

Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu

Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia

Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron

Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED

Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED

Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED

Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – REFRESHED

Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor

Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula

Streaming and TV

