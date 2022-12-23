Dancing with the Stars 2022, eliminated: who was eliminated during the final, 23 December
Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 2022 during tonight’s final episode? Today, Friday 23 December 2022, the final of the 17th edition of the dance show hosted by Milly Carlucci was broadcast on Rai 1. During the episode, the various couples were eliminated to arrive at the announcement of the winner. To leave the talent were in order Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu; Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor. The Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca duo won this edition.
THE RANKING
Below is the final ranking of Dancing with the Stars 2022:
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia
Fourth classified with equal merit: Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu.
THE PARTIAL RANKING DURING THE FINAL
Below is the partial classification announced during the final at the end of the first heat:
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 11 points
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 10 points
- Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 7 points
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 7 points
- Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points
- Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 2 points
- Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN
After announcing the ranking Milly Carlucci explained that the couples will now compete in this way: the first with the sixth; the second with the fifth; the third with the fourth. So these are the challenges: Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia vs Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron; Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor vs Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula; Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu vs Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca.
Competitors
We have seen the eliminations of the eleventh episode (final) of Dancing with the stars 2022, but who are the competitors in the race? In all, 13 VIP contestants are called to challenge each other in dance, flanked by professional male and female dancers. The dreaded jury made up of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith and Guillermo Mariotto will judge their performances. What are the pairs in the race? Here is the full list:
- Lorenzo Biagiarelli-Anastasia Kuzmina – ELIMINATED
- Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini – WITHDRAWN
- Giampiero Mughini-Veera Kinnunen – ELIMINATED
- Alex Di Giorgio Moreno Porcu
- Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia
- Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron
- Dario Cassini-Lucrezia Lando – ELIMINATED
- Paola Barale-Roly Maden – ELIMINATED
- Enrico Montesano-Alessandra Tripoli – EXCLUDED
- Marta Flavi-Simone Arena – ELIMINATED
- Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca – REFRESHED
- Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor
- Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula
Streaming and TV
We saw the couples and those eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 2022 today (December 23, 2022), but where to see the live TV and streaming episodes? Appointment on Rai 1 every Saturday evening in prime time from 20.35 for ten episodes starting from 8 October 202.
