Mare Fuori 4: previews (plot and cast) of the seventh and final episode, March 27

Mare Fuori 4 is the fourth season of the successful Rai 2 series set in a juvenile prison. This evening, March 27, 2024, the seventh and final episode will be broadcast on Rai 2. We remind you that all the episodes are already available on Rai Play. Let's see today's plot and cast together.

Plot

Cucciolo (Francesco Panarella) and Micciarella (Giuseppe Pirozzi) spend a day with their mother Loredana (Tea Falco), a woman who became a mother very young and with a difficult past linked to drug addiction problems. A new boy named Angelo (Luca Varone) arrives in IPM: Silvia (Clotilde Esposito) claims to have met him on the famous night outside IPM, but he absolutely denies it. While many around her are convinced that she is going mad, Silvia then seeks the help of Lino (Antonio De Matteo) while Carmela (Giovanna Sannino) confronts Edoardo (Matteo Paolillo): if he chooses Teresa, he will have to say goodbye to her and the baby Cyrus.

It doesn't end there: Carmela also knows where the Riccis' money is. This revelation changes everything for Edo, who dreams of being able to “turn around” by taking over the money of Pietro, Ciro and Rosa's family. Pino (Artem) has to deal with the breakup with Kubra (Kyshan Claire Wilson) who in the meantime is leaving, while Rosa (Maria Esposito) and Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo) enjoy a carefree day at the seaside. That evening the two experience a moment of passion: it is the first time for Rosa.

Rosa Ricci (Maria Esposito) finds herself at a crossroads: on the one hand there are the imminent wedding with Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo) and their imminent departure within the witness protection program. On the other, the awareness that Edoardo Conte (Matteo Paolillo) has betrayed his trust and is the murderer of his father Don Salvatore. While Mimmo (Alessandro Orrei) receives his mother's visit at the IPM, on the day of the wedding Carmine waits at the altar for his future bride, who lingers outside the church. Meanwhile Edoardo is finally certain that he knows who he is and what he wants and returns to Carmela (Giovanna Sannino). Silvia (Clotilde Esposito) seeks the help of Angelo (Luca Varone), the new arrival.