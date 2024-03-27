Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Wednesday 27 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania, an Italian television miniseries, based on the novels by the writer Cristina Cassar Scalia, directed by Davide Marengo and starring Giusy, will be broadcast Buscemi. Where to see Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm on Canale 5.

Vanina – A deputy commissioner in Catania live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Vanina – An assistant commissioner in Catania on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled on Canale 5? We'll tell you right away: four episodes will be broadcast in total. The first on Wednesday 27 March 2024; the fourth and last on Wednesday 17 April 2024. Below is the complete schedule (warning: it may vary):