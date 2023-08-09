Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 00:35



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

For now, along with Ángel Montoro, he is one of Javier Recio’s star signings. This is Marcos Mauro, a 32-year-old Argentine central defender who has accumulated 27 First Division games with Cádiz and 73 Second Division games with the yellow team and Ibiza. But he is also an old rocker from Segunda B, in which he played 145 games, which gives him knowledge about what his mission should be in the Grana entity: «Real Murcia is a club that already has a good time to live and I wanted to be in it, “says the center-back, whose wisdom may be key for Gustavo Munúa. “I know all the categories and the difficulties that each of them has,” he says.

Sergio Santos is already grana



The grana club announced yesterday the signing of Sergio Santos, an under-23 right-back from Real Madrid who will have the mission of replacing Javi Rueda, also a white squad player. Santos debuted with Real Madrid, he has 6 games in the Second Division and fifty in Second B.