The actor Marco Zunino He stands out for his various performances in film, theater and television, not only in our country —he had the role of Leonardo Llanos in “Al fondo hay sitio”—, but we could also see him forging his career abroad, as part of the Netflix series “Control Z”. However, recently in an interview he revealed that, on one occasion, he suffered from skin cancer and how he took the news after having a check-up.

Marco Zunino and his experience with cancer

The Peruvian interpreter Marco Zunino He said that about four or five years ago he had skin cancer, which at the time left him shocked. However, he also revealed that, with a medical evaluation, he could be detected in time to receive the corresponding treatment. Now, the actor is an ambassador for the Peruvian Cancer Foundation and is aware of the care that must be taken after suffering from his aforementioned disease.

“When they tell you that you have cancer, it gives you a momentary shock (…) I remember that I was eating with a friend, when they called me from the doctor’s office who had removed the mole to analyze it (…) I sensed that something Bad happened and I ran to see her. I had melanoma, an aggressive skin cancer that was detected in time. I was very lucky. Now, I take great care of myself, I use sunscreen all the time and I get regular checkups.”

Marco Zunino on Instagram. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

Will Marco Zunino return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Definitely, “At the bottom there is room” It has marked the careers of many of its members. One of them is Marco Zunino, who fondly remembers his role as Isabella Picasso’s partner, nicknamed ‘Cosito’. In addition, he commented on the possibility of returning to the successful América TV series.

“There is no possibility for now. There is no proposal (to return to the series),” said the 46-year-old actor, who also says that he is sometimes reminded of his character on the streets: “When he passed by a construction of a building, the bricklayers yell at me with great affection: ‘Cosito,'” he said in an interview with El Comercio.