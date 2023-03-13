Linda Caicedo appeared for the first time as a starter at Real Madrid, in just her second game in the Spanish Women’s League. The team faced Atlético de Madrid as a visitor in the classic, on matchday 21 of the championship.

The 0-0 draw at the Alcalá de Henares Sports Center, the venue for the match, did not leave either of the two teams doing well in the standings, as they moved away from the leader, FC Barcelona, ​​who beat Levante 4-0. The azulgranas reached 63 points. Real Madrid is second with 56 and Atlético is fourth with 40.

The team, in general, did not have a great performance and Linda, in particular, did not have a brilliant game, but she did have a very correct one, without making any mistakes. She is just getting used to her new squad and gaining the trust of her teammates and coach Alberto Toril.

At Atlético, the Colombian Leicy Santos reappeared after a month, after recovering from an injury, and came from the substitute bench, in the 79th minute.

Leicy Santos reappeared with Atlético de Madrid in the classic. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

This was the performance of Linda Caicedo

Linda began the game playing on the left flank, with the idea of ​​opening the game on the flanks and joining the offensive scheme. She still does not enter much into the general approach of the team, that she did not take much advantage of it and that she attacked much more from the right zone than from the left.

Real Madrid only generated two approaches in the first stage, in which the former player from América and Deportivo Cali did not have much participation. Another thing was in the second half, when she got much more into the game.

It took Linda an hour to make her first shot on goal: in the 61st minute she tried after receiving on the edge of the area and moving towards the goal, but her shot went over Lola Gallardo’s goal.

At minute 35 of the second stage, two minutes after Leicy Santos entered the field, Linda appeared again to throw a cross into the Atlético de Madrid area, which did not have a good shot from the receiver, Athenea del Castillo .

Linda Caicedo signs autographs after the draw between Atlético and Real Madrid. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Real Madrid, who did much more for the victory, had one last chance on a counterattack from Linda Caicedo, who had no angle to finish off but did seek to associate.

Real Madrid’s next game will be next Saturday, when they receive Granadilla Tenerife at 6 am, Colombia time. And a week later they will have a new challenge, visiting Barcelona in a key classic for the League standings.

