Travaglio’s car collides with another car. The reporter flips off the road, against the tables of a restaurant

Fear of the journalist Marco Travagliowhose car, after clash with another car, it ended up on a sidewalkagainst the tables of a restaurant. The incident occurred a little while ago a Romein the Trastevere area, where the director of Fatto Quotidiano was at the wheel of his Smartprobably coming from Via dei Genovesi, while the other car, one BMW, it came from Via della Luce.

Passers-by and the two drivers frightened. The reporter, who at the moment looks like not having suffered major damage, he would get out of his car, to be assisted with the first treatments at a later time.

On the spot the municipal police patrols, who are working on reconstructing the dynamics of the accident.



