Mazatlan Sinaloa.- America club managed to dominate from start to finish the actions in the Kraken Stadium to come out with the victory against Mazatlán FC by 3-0, in a duel on day four of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

From the beginning, the Eagles were the team that sought the initiative. Alison Gonzalez and Katty Martinez They were participatory. Barely at 9′, the visitors were present on the scoreboard, when ‘Aligol’ took the ball from the right wing, drove and left behind the mark of Alexandra Escobedo Y Tamara Romeroto define down and stuck to the post the 1-0.

At 13′, Montserrat Pena fired a powerful shot, just off the side of the frame. Renata Masciarelli. America continued to dominate and at 31′, they would find the second. Scarlett Camberos overflowed through the left sector and then put a measured diagonal to the arrival of Alison González who with the internal part made her double in the match, leaving without a chance to lark ubaldo.

After receiving the second, Mazatlán FC approached the rival frame. Melissa Ramos He shot dangerously at Masciarelli’s goal, but the ball just went wide. Already in the second half, América started with everything and barely at 51′, they achieved 3-0, with which they seemed to sentence Cañoneras.

Alison González scored her first brace with América

Nicolette Hernandez He finished with the hip to score a pass from Dorian Hernandez. At 59′, the visit had a penalty after a cross that crashed into the hand of Alexandra Escobedo. Katty Martínez cheated on Ubaldo with a charge to the center, but she sent over.

The center of Mazatlan kept trying, Melisa Ramos caught a ball inside the area and burst the crossbar, but the goal did not come. Mazatlán FC returns to action the following Monday, August 1, when it receives a visit from Pueblain a duel scheduled at 8:00 p.m. at the Kraken Stadium.

Katty Martínez stretches for the ball

America will play against tigers, in duel from power to power. This also the following Monday, at 6:00 p.m., at the Azteca Stadium.