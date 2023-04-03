Magdalena Union and Golden Eagles They played an intense game this Sunday on the 11th date of the League, with a 3-1 victory for the Samario team.

The match, however, had a reprehensible episode denounced by the Águilas footballer, Mark Perez.

‘He told me slave’

The attacker accused his colleague Alexander Mejía, from Union, of having made a racist expression towards him during the game.

According to Pérez, Mejía called him a slave: “Good evening, regarding what I saw on the pitch and why I came here to the press conference, it’s because I’m a little sad because Mejía calls me a slave, and That’s a word that we can’t use here in Colombia. The truth is I’m very sad, I told the teacher (Lucas González, coach of Águilas) to let me come to the press conference and this can’t stay like that,” he said Pérez, accompanied by his coach and with obvious discomfort.

The Águilas Doradas striker continued: “He told me in front of my teammates.”

Marco Pérez is a Colombian soccer player born in Quibdó, Chocó. At 32 years old, he has extensive experience in Colombian soccer and abroad. Since last year he has been playing for Águilas. Mejía, for his part, is the captain of the Samario team.

Marco Pérez, a Águilas Doradas player, publicly denounced Alexander Mejía, for calling him a “slave” during the development of the game held at the Sierra Nevada stadium. pic.twitter.com/ainS97CXfB — Juank Cardona (@JuankCardonaF) April 3, 2023

Pérez, in fact, scored the goal for his team, the partial 1-1. Unión prevailed with two goals from WIlder Guisao and one from Isaac Camargo.

With their victory, Unión Magdalena reached box 13, with 12 points. Águilas remains in box four with 19 units.

