Mazatlán FC and Cruz Azul tied at one goal in a match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. Despite living very different realities, the people of Sinaloa, one of the basemen in the general table, rescued a point against one of the candidates for the title. The Celeste Machine rested several elements for the second leg of the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League against Pumas.
The match at the Kraken Stadium was characterized by its intensity and there was an outbreak of anger between two players from Mazatlán and Cruz Azul: Marco Fabián de la Mora and Christian Tabó. The two players got into a verbal altercation. Fabián, former player of Chivas de Guadalajara and the cement team, told the Uruguayan that the light blue shirt was weighing him down and that he was not performing as he did in Puebla.
“It weighs you down, it weighs you down, this one weighs you down,” Marco Fabián told Christian Tabó in their discussion. The Uruguayan arrived as one of Cruz Azul’s great reinforcements for Clausura 2022, but so far, due to injuries, he has not been able to demonstrate his full capacity. Tabó has barely been able to play four games in Liga MX this semester and has not collaborated with assists or goals.
The Uruguayan has played 75 minutes spread over three games in the Concacaf Champions League, a competition in which he has scored a goal. In the Apertura 2021, with the Puebla jersey, Tabó played 16 league games, scored five goals and provided one assist. In the league he played two more games and scored a goal.
