Chivas de Guadalajara has not had the season that was expected of them. The rojiblanco team is currently in position 14 in the general table of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The Sacred Flock has 13 points as a result of three wins, four draws and four losses. Despite the poor results, the board has given its support to the management of Marcelo Michel Leaño. However, the fans are not happy with the team’s performance and press for the young coach to leave.
A sector of the Chivas de Guadalajara fans affirms that Leaño is in charge of the first team only because he has a great friendship with Amaury Vergara, owner of the team. The 35-year-old strategist came out to deny this version. “It’s a total lie, the truth of things is that Chivas is a very serious team, with clear personnel selection processes and I’m here because they invited me and some of my work seemed good,” said the coach who arrived at the Flock in replacement of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
Leaño also assured that, despite the rumours, he maintains a good relationship with Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Guadalajara. The technical director mentioned that the manager “helps me, suggests me, questions me” and that it is “very important”.
The Sacred Flock will visit Toluca at the Nemesio Diez Stadium this Saturday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. Chivas has two pending games, in case of winning both commitments it could climb back and be in a better place for the end of the season and the playoffs.
#Michel #Leaño #defends #accusations #Chivas #fans
