Mazatlán has become the mocking team of the Liga MX. Since the club stopped being Monarcas Morelia to move to its new home on the north coast of the country, the Mazatlecos have not been able to have a single decent semester, they do not know what the league is and it has become a custom for the club to have more problems than joys, something that has been repeated this semester now that they have been at the bottom of the table.
Chivas v Mazatlan FC – Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX / Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages
Having been humiliated this weekend by Chivas, the club have announced a huge list of departures, one that includes the name of Marco Fabian. The soccer player ends his contract and after not contributing anything to the Mazatlan team, he will not be renewed and once again he is lost in limbo, not knowing what will happen to his future. What is a fact is that the player will surely once again knock on the door of Verde Valle thinking of returning to the Guadalajara team.
Fabián is looking forward to living a second and last stage with Chivas and for months he has knocked on the door waiting for an opportunity that really has no real sports support. However, it is certain that the new account playmaker will call the club’s board hoping to be taken into account in this market. In the same way, the player could even put his salary on the ground in order to return, although to this day, neither the board nor the coaching staff see him as someone he can add to the field.
Leave a Reply