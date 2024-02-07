Mr. Buschmann, by voting no to the EU supply chain directive, the FDP has once again thwarted the plans of its partners, the SPD and the Greens. Do you already know what return carriage they will send you for it?

These are not the categories in which I think and act. As early as the middle of last year, I warned our coalition partners that we were heading towards a problem. The coalition agreement stipulates that supply chain regulation must be SME-friendly, lean and legally secure. But the current set of rules would have the opposite effect in many aspects. German medium-sized businesses would presumably withdraw from international supply chains and the burden of bureaucracy would be greatly increased. I cannot agree with that – and that is entirely in line with the coalition agreement. So there would be no reason for any return carriages.

Labor Minister Heil accuses you of “ideologically motivated blockade”, the Greens call your actions “absurd”. Is this a coalition “in harmony”?

I acknowledge the sometimes emotional debate. But anyone who holds a government office should concentrate on factual arguments. The current proposal is impractical for companies. Almost all major business associations have now emphasized this in emphatic words and sounded the alarm. The government is faced with the task of strengthening the economy, which has been burdened by recession and structural upheaval. We must not tie companies down with over-bureaucratic regulation that is also poorly crafted.

What do you mean by “poorly crafted”?

Just one example: It may sound like a pleasant idea that companies should be liable if they do not make sufficient efforts to implement human rights agreements. However, these are agreements that are actually aimed at states so that they can lay down concrete rules for better compliance with human rights and protection of the environment. Instead, companies should now consider what the agreements could mean for them. And whether they are right or wrong will perhaps be clarified later in court. As Federal Minister of Justice, I have a duty to ensure legal clarity and certainty. I cannot agree to such a set of rules, even if the concern is a good one.

How does the Minister of Justice fare when he is now accused of not wanting to take action against child labor and human rights violations?

I have to fear for my reputation as Federal Minister of Justice if I agree to a legislative act that is seriously deficient in terms of craftsmanship, for fear of criticism. I do not do that. On the matter: I am very much in favor of us achieving well-made EU regulation to strengthen human rights protection. But what was hastily knitted with a hot needle shortly before the European elections and is now up for a vote is not suitable for this. I would be in favor of a fresh start on the matter after the European Parliament election.







Why have you only now publicly opposed the directive? Maybe it's more because of the FDP's acute poll low?