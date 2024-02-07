Very sad news has overwhelmed the world of Italian theater and in particular that of Lombardy and Puglia. After hours of desperate searching, rescuers engaged in the search found the director's lifeless body Carlo Formigoni. His traces had been lost since yesterday, the tragic discovery this morning.

Unfortunately, the research of the Mantuan-born director Carlo Formigoni ended with the most tragic of epilogues. The 90-year-old had done it lose track of him since yesterday, when some relatives and friends, no longer able to contact him, raised the alarm around 5pm.

Formigoni, who had lived for several years in Ostuni, he had a taxi take him to the beach in the afternoon. Rescuers then found some of his personal belongings near a pier, but for several hours there was no trace of him. This morning the tragic discovery of his lifeless body arrived on some rocks in the area of Savelletri di Fasano.

Credit: Fire Brigade

The Brindisi Prosecutor's Office, which opened an investigation regarding what happened, he is considering whether or not to order an autopsy, but everything suggests a tragedy voluntary gesture.

In the meantime, the news spread immediately, causing shock and pain throughout the theater scene in the area and beyond. The director, in fact, made himself known and loved after he founded the Kismet Theater of Bari and the Children's Theatre. The note with which the Puglia Public Theater he remembers it publicly on social media: