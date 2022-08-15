The controversy returns to fly over the figure of Marco Asensio. The Balearic footballer is counting on fewer minutes than ever at this Real Madrid, and yesterday Carlo Ancelotti, once the match against Almería was over, left some statements at a press conference that may not have sat well with the Mallorcan’s entourage .
“He is a Madrid player and I consider him as such. If he deserves to play, he will play. You have to remember the goals he scored and what he did last season. You have to wait until the 31st to find out what happens and what he decides”.
With these words, he made it quite clear that if the player chooses to leave the team between now and the end of August, he will not put any type of obstacle. Throughout the preseason and this beginning of the campaign, the Italian coach has hinted that Eden Hazard, Rodrygo or Dani Ceballos are ahead of Marco in the rotation.
If the Balearic wants to have options to play the World Cup with Spain, he should leave Real Madrid as soon as possible. Otherwise, it is very likely that by the time Luis Enrique has to choose the last call-up, he has not accumulated even five complete games.
In the last call-up with the Spanish team, the Real Madrid footballer was one of the most outstanding players pulling the cart in difficult moments. The Asturian coach has not ruled out calling them, but it is true that there are many players who are ahead of him.
There are practically two weeks left for the transfer window to close and as of today there is no kind of rumor about his departure, that is to say, there have been no news about interested teams, but it is clear that some top club would be willing to make a effort to incorporate. We’ll see if it ends up happening.
