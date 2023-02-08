Today Real Madrid will play against Al-Ahly in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Thus facing the current European champion against the best team in Africa. The list of injured players accumulates for the merengue team, and it is that Marco Asensio has joined this list in which Benzema, Courtois, Militao, Lucas Vázquez, Mendy and Hazard were already on.
The player from the Balearic Islands will not be able to be present in this match due to suffering from discomfort in his left leg. Already in training on Tuesday in Rabat he was seen with a bandage in the designated area. After speaking with the services of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to take risks and give Asensio rest so that the problem does not worsen.
In fact, for next Thursday the player is expected to undergo various medical tests to find out exactly if there is an injury or not and, if there is, to find out the degree of it. The session on Tuesday was completed normally, but due to the load of existing matches on the calendar, they advise that the player not force.
With this new loss for Ancelotti’s team, they will only have three players on the attack line for this match, they only have Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano, a player who does not count for much for the Italian coach. Another of the alternatives that the merengue coach manages for these semifinals is that of the youth squad Arribas
