Chivas de Guadalajara has suffered for years to find a guaranteed goalkeeper. Since the departure of Rodolfo Cota, in mid-2018, the Sacred Flock has struggled in this position. The different technicians have tried with José Antonio Rodríguez, Raúl Gudiño and Miguel Jiménez, but none of the three have been able to consolidate themselves despite the numerous opportunities received.
After being the figure in Chivas’ debut in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, against Monterrey, Miguel Jiménez’s level has dropped drastically in recent weeks. The ‘Wacho’ had an incredible mistake in the matchday 5 match against Querétaro that cost a goal against and almost resulted in a defeat for the rojiblancos against the weakest team in the competition.
After his recent performances, it does not seem that Miguel Jiménez has a secure place as the starter for the remainder of the season. It looks like it’s time for Veljko Paunovic, tactician of the Sacred Flock, to give another archer a chance. But what other options does Chivas de Guadalajara have to protect their goal?
The first option is José Raúl ‘Tala’ Rangel, a 22-year-old goalkeeper of whom many good things are said. The juvenile participated with the Flock in the Sky Cup and had a solid performance in the victory over Atlas. But this is not the only option for Paunovic to cover the goal.
Another alternative is to bet on Eduardo García, a 20-year-old goalkeeper who works as a starter at Tapatío. Both alternatives would represent risky bets by youngsters with little experience, but this move could help fuel internal competition.
