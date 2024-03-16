Almost ten years after not being in Mazatlán, the singer Marco Antonio Solís performed with great success at the El Encanto stadium, in the port with his 'Eternally grateful' tour.

The composer also took the stage shortly after 10:00 p.m. wearing a completely white suit, to perform one of the many hits in his more than five decades of musical career as My soul is dyingwhich encouraged the audience to chant it, he immediately sang And now you leave, while playing a guitar, then he paused to greet and thank the audience who attended his concert, singing God bless our love.

I want to express my deep gratitude for the effort that all of you have made to be here tonight, thank you, I appreciate it, thank you very much. Thank you Mazatlán! the interpreter shouted.

The recital of melodies continued with songs such as: Under the eyes of God, Invent me, Morenita, A sigh to the wind, O I'm leaving or you're leavingThe Loser (a song he sang as a duet with Enrique Iglesias), How I miss youa topic he dedicated to Gilberto Salomón Vázquezbetter known as “The Gilbertone“, who died on March 14 in Culiacán, where he was originally from. The gesture of the singer with more than 50 years of experience was applauded by the public.

How much it made us laugh, may God bless La Gilbertona wherever she is,” said the composer.

The singer remembered “La Gilbertona” and paid tribute to her.

One of the moments that surprised the audience was when the The BukHe invited his colleague to the stage Eden Muñoz and they both performed the song If I could lie, a fact that deafened the sports venue with the hundreds of applause that were heard. The former husband of Marisela “La Dama de Hierro” recognized the talent of the former Caliber 50 member, since he said he is a composer, music producer, arranger and singer.

The evening offered by the performer lasted three hours, where the attendees did not stop chanting each of the singer's components that continue to be popular with the public, among which stand out: My eternal secret love, Blessed blessing, when you remember me and you better leaveamong many others.

“El Buki” sang most of his hits at the El Encanto stadium.

Marco Antonio Solís remembered when he was about to entertain a concert at the Mazatlán carnival, however, he reproached him for being canceled on two occasions.

We were going to come to the carnival and then they canceled me, then again and now they canceled me too. A hug to all my contemporaries in their fifties and to all the romantic youth,” said El Buki when greeting the Mazatlans.

Eternally grateful is the tour that the singer is doing, who has 80 million records sold and the concert he held in Mazatlán is number seven of 11 that he will perform throughout the national territory.