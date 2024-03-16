In one of the busiest neighborhoods of Mexico City, around 200 people took a collective siesta in the middle of the street to celebrate World Sleep Day. Lying on synthetic mats, with their necks resting on pillows and their eyes covered by masks, the participants distracted themselves from the chaos of the Mexican capital to give life to what they called “a peaceful demonstration for the right to sleep”.

“The idea is that sleeping well, or having this event attract attention, can help initiate new public policies” to promote rest, said Guadalupe Teran, a doctor at the Center for Sleep and Neurosciences, who has organized the event with the Mexican government. “We have long working days, but there are no spaces in the workplace to guarantee time for a siesta,” she added.

Thanks to a guided meditation session, some nap participants sank into a deep sleep while others were able to at least relax for a moment. «Sleeping and resting well is very good for awareness. I need to do it more, but I think this dynamic is very interesting, it encourages rest,” commented Alexia Gonzalez, a psychotherapist from the central state of Morelos, who was visiting the capital.