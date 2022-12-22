Mexico.- Insecurity is the order of the day, which is why the case of a small boy who was arrested by Mexican authorities after he was caught opening toys in a shop.

Despite the fact that throughout the year crime has been unstoppable in Mexico, the truth is that assaults and robberies increase greatly during the last days of the year, due to the fact that workers receive their Christmas bonus and savings bank, which is used by lovers of foreign things. Despite the high degree of insecurity, many police authorities do everything except their job, which is why the case of a minor who was put on patrol for having been opening toys in a commercial establishment has become popular.

It was through the Twitter social network where a user uploaded a photograph where you can see a little boy crying after the local police officers took him to the police unit.

According to what was pointed out by the netizens, the infant was surprised when he was opening the packages of some toys in a store of the supermarket chain Aurrera Winery.

“The local police arrested this child for opening Hot Wheels from their packaging; his parents told the policemen that they would take him away, since they did not have the money to pay for the cars he took out. Those from Aurrera said they would proceed,” he details. in the publication the netizen.

In the images that have become popular on the internet you can see the child crying uncontrollably while sitting in the back of a local police van.

It should be noted that everything seems to indicate that It was just trying to scare the child so that he would not continue to want to open the toys in the store, for which he was asked to take him up to the patrol car for a while.

After the post published on Twitter went viral, many of the Internet users pointed out that the parents should also have been uploaded to the police unit, so that they learn not to neglect their son.