From: Bettina Menzel

A woman in Greece contacted police officers out of fear of her ex-partner – first in a police station, then via the emergency number. Nobody helped. Minutes later she was dead.

Athens – A young woman in Greece felt threatened by her ex-partner and turned to the police. The 28-year-old's request: The officers should pick her up in the police car and bring her to safety. “We are not a taxi service,” was the laconic answer. A few moments later the young woman was dead; she died during the phone call.

Students sit on the ground in front of a police station in Athens in protest. The reason for the demonstration was the inaction of the police in the case of a 28-year-old who was murdered by her ex-partner.

Young woman asks police for help – the officers do nothing

According to media reports, the phone call only lasted eight minutes. They were the last in the 28-year-old's life. The young woman was in Agioi Anargyro on the northern outskirts of the Greek capital Athens. Her ex-partner was waiting on a street near the police station there with a knife. Like, among other things, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that the woman was said to have been aware of the danger. She then fled to the police station with a friend and informed the officers about the acute threat.

The young Greek woman told the police that her ex-partner was violent. However, she did not want to press charges against him. The officers made loud noises Corriere They didn't even give the young woman's personal details and simply said that they didn't have a patrol car available. Instead, they advised the 28-year-old to call the police emergency number and request a car. But the woman couldn't expect any help from there either. “Help me,” the threatened person asked, as recordings of the conversation show. “A police car is not a taxi service,” was the only answer. While she was still making an emergency call in the immediate vicinity of the police station, her ex-partner suddenly appeared and stabbed her in the back. The woman died from her injuries.

Protests over police inaction: Several officers suspended, investigations ongoing

When details of the case became public, there was a wave of outrage. Numerous young people took to the streets in response to police inaction in Greece, as well as videos showed on social media. According to the AFP news agency, 200 people took part in demonstrations in Athens last Friday (April 5th) alone. “This murder is another femicide that shocks and outrages us,” said Greek President Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou. According to media reports, several police officers were suspended from duty. These included the head of the police station and the officer who answered the emergency call on the phone. The investigation is ongoing.

Greece had already published a guide for cases of domestic violence in August 2021. “All responsible police departments” are therefore “obliged to act,” quoted Corriere from the regulation. This regulation is no coincidence. According to the Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection, cases of domestic violence have doubled since 2020. In 2021, the number of femicides, i.e. murders of women solely because of their gender, in Greece was 23. In the majority of cases, the women are killed by their ex-partner or partner. There are over 100 femicides every year in Germany.