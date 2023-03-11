If it is up to the undersigned, it really doesn’t get any better than this BMW M3 on Marktplaats.

I have made no secret of it: if you ask me about all generations BMW M3 to rank, the E92 probably comes out on top. That’s part sentiment, the Golf V is also my favorite Golf because it was ‘the latest’ when I was a budding car enthusiast. However, there is a lot to like about the E92. In absolute numbers it is the thickest M3 there has ever been and probably will come thanks to its 4.0 (and 4.4) liter V8 without turbos. The design dries wonderfully and this is the time when you knew for sure that that brutally thick 3 Series really is an M3, without needing a pig’s nose for it.

BMW M3 Saloon

So which is the M3 E9x? The ultimate version is of course the E92 GTS, but special editions such as the Lime Rock Park Edition or just a tasty facelift model with Competition Pack can also do it. By the way, we say E9x because you had three different codes for the three body styles: coupe (E92), convertible (E93), and sedan (E90).

What makes the sedan (E90) a striking appearance is that you immediately see optically that it is not a 3 Series. The front of the M3 Coupé is modeled on the E90 sedan. A bit like what BMW has done with the modern M3: there is no doubt about it. That and the fact that you combine that raw V8 power with what is on paper a business mid-class sedan remains very nice. All this makes the E90 perhaps the highlight of the E9x-generation M3.

Ultimate BMW M3 on Marktplaats

That’s good news, because the ultimate version of the ultimate BMW M3 is now on Marktplaats. A gem of a BMW M3 Sedan from 2009. Well, we just called the E90 a business sedan, but you don’t have to look twice at this Jerez-black M3 to see that there is a little more power under the body. Think of it a bit like Conor McGregor wearing a tailored suit at a press conference. In addition to the M3 front, you immediately see the M3 mirrors, M3 air intake in the sides, four exhausts, wide hips, the small spoiler or ‘gurney flap’ on the back and of course the thick Styling 359M ‘Competition’ rims.

Bamboo Beige

Inside you suddenly have the feeling that you are in a luxurious BMW 3 Series sedan. Leather in Bamboo Beige was chosen for the BMW M3 sedan for the seats and parts of the doors. That gives a nice contrast to the black exterior. In terms of options, you have most of it in it, so even as a daily transport you have enough luxury to survive.

Drive

The drive then, because there is also enough to tell about it. Normally you have a 4.0 V8 on board (S65B40) without turbo or compressor. This delivers 400 or 420 hp, depending on the version (we do not include the S65B44 with 450 hp from the GTS). Enough in itself, but this perfect BMW M3 sedan on Marktplaats has arrived G Power been. And they still put a compressor on top of the block. That produces a total picture of 640 hp and 600 Nm. Does the M3 need it? Probably not. Is it still good violence? Of course.

To top it off, ‘adjustments to the chassis’ have been made and sports exhausts added, so it will also drive and sound great. To top it all off, this BMW M3 sedan on Marktplaats is equipped with a manual gearbox.

To buy

The BMW M3 on Marktplaats was tackled from A to Z 400 kilometers ago, so it doesn’t get any better. And neither faster nor more beautiful. As an E9x fan, this is perfection. Unfortunately, perfection often has a price and this is no different in this case.

The selling party wants 78,950 euros for this 2009 copy with 80,941 km on the clock. As greedy as the car makes, it is also expensive. But then you have something. Financially stable people can go on the advertisement of the BMW M3 show interest on Marktplaats.

Thanks to Richard for the tip!

