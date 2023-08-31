Less Africa but more diaspora on the banks of the Rhône. In this 54th edition of the prestigious international photography festival of Arles (France), The reunions of the Photographie d’Arles, which takes place every year from June to September, there are fewer landscapes from the South of the world, but more presence of the children of the South in the North. Because the global South expresses itself among us, daily, in the gaze of those who migrated and in the memory reconstructed especially by their daughters, who have learned to distrust the conventions and memories of others. And even from the photographs they inherited.

This time it is they, the daughters of the diaspora, who speak louder from the walls of this Provençal city where Van Gogh lived, painted and suffered. And where, a century ago, Picasso portrayed the Arlesian girls mute.

More information

In the summer of Arles, everything is yellow from the sun. Since 1970, when the festival was born, the folklore of the Camargue wetlands, the horses, the arenas of bullfights and the postcards of the lavender-scented fields of sunflowers have competed with the frenetic artistic activity of galleries from Paris, the student dynamics around the National School of Photography and the new exhibition spaces. Regional museums make room for selected photographers who come to show their works in season. Likewise, all the temples in the old town, conveniently deconsecrated, have been consolidated as art exhibition halls.

We women have learned to distrust memory, because what is unsaid can color everything that is remembered, and that includes photos.

In this edition of the mega-exhibition that, since 2021, has been led by the German curator Christoph Wiesner, it is worth noting the presence of women of all generations who exhibit their projects. To begin with, beyond the excellent compilation of a consecrated cursed man like Saul Leiter (1923-2013), the visitor will especially remember the tribute to the first steps of the filmmaker Agnès Varda (1928-2019). And it will also commemorate an exceptional artist like the Polish Zofia Kulik (76 years old), in a first monographic exhibition in France dedicated to her monumental and sarcastic works on the propensity of men to war.

The work ‘Farewell Ceremony, 1997-2003’, by the artist Rosângela Rennó. On loan from Les Rencontres de la Photographie d’Arles

in the pavilion The mechanical general of the property Parc des Ateliers, the Brazilian artist Rosângela Rennó (Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 61 years old) shows her work on archival photos, including a very interesting collection of portraits of newlyweds. A collection taken in Cuba, at that moment when, at the end of the party, the couple leaves the guests in a car or motorcycle and looks at the camera for the last time. There is, without a doubt, a lot to listen to in that emblematic gesture of attention to the other, to whom he looks, before leaving the collective ritual and leaving us with all the unknowns. Rennó —who also offers here an interesting selection of artistically intervened prison photographic records— was one of the five winners of this edition of Les Rencontres, in this case, with the award women in motion (Women in Movement) which in previous editions were won by Susan Meiselas, Sabine Weiss, Liz Johnson Artur or Babette Mangolte.

Another of the winners in this festival was the Iranian Hannah Darabi (Tehran, 42 years old), who investigates the visual identity of what is called Tehrangeles (or the Iranian immigration neighborhood in Los Angeles, USA), in a series titled The sun of the Persian square. Darabi won the Madame Figaro Foto Award.

The work ‘That hurt a lot’, by the artist Riti Sengupta. On loan from Les Rencontres de la Photographie d’Arles

The special mention, in this case, went to Riti Sengupta (Kolkata, India, 30 years old), for her work Things I can’t say out loud that the artist began in times of the pandemic, with dialogues with her mother, in the family kitchen, looking at old archive photos. In them, Sengupta discovered the origins of the patriarchal dynamic that is perpetuated in the domestic sphere. Based on these talks, some very theatrical compositions shared between mother and daughter account for what women of other generations were rarely able to say out loud.

From the landscape to the body

We women have learned to distrust memory, because what is unsaid can color everything that is remembered, and that includes photos. Along that path of the revelation of what seemed innocuous souvenirs relatives transit the artists who exhibit their works in the collective of the New discoveries. Here are included other young women who dare to mention the traumas of their mothers and grandmothers, long silenced within the walls of the home.

Just so, Definitions in motion, an invitation to see again, is how he titles his declaration of intent Tanvi Mishra, the curator that brings together emerging artists at the Frêres Précheurs church in Arlés. The Indian curator, based in New Delhi, mentions our “changing perception of things” as an argument to exploit “the potential that photography has to incorporate meanings beyond the apparent.” mishra alludes to the “inherent ambiguity of the image, to be able to reach other perspectives of the world and even question our expectations.” That is why the curator proposes to the public 10 works in which she, she intuits her, the viewer’s memory will enter into a relationship with the images to give them a new meaning. It is about “reinterpreting conventional archives” through “radical interventions”, but rejecting catastrophic representations, she clarifies.

‘Multiple Series #3’, by Jamaican artist Samantha Box. On loan from Les Rencontres de la Photographie d’Arles

Among the 10 proposals, the Discovery Award from the Louis Roederer Foundation was awarded to the Ecuadorian artist Isadora Romero (Quito, 36 years old), for her series Smoke, seed and root. Romero exposes in images the reasons why, he believes, agrobiodiversity must be defended, at a time when 75% of plant varieties have been lost in the world. The artist descends from a family of “seed guardians”, which is why she travels through Latin America to revalue ancestral memory and indigenous knowledge around the foundations of the earth, so linked to the possibility of food justice.

Among the emerging ones, another daughter from the American continent like Samantha Box (Kingston, Jamaica, 46 years old), an immigrant in the United States, uses the memories of her childhood, traversed by objects and stories of diverse roots (African, Caribbean and Indian). to speak with gratitude of the diversity that completes it. Because, as heartbreaking as a game is, it also brings richness, such as the evocative memory cards with which Caribbean children learned the new names (or pronunciations) of fruits —including those of the Caribbean— in the country of reception.

Also showing their work in this section are the Spanish Nieves Mingüeza (Valencia, 59 years old) and the interesting Vietnamese multimedia artist Hieng Hoan, with a performance in which his own body is the canvas to explain the wandering and the identity distortion of the foreigner in the face of the clichés and the exoticization of the European society that he welcomes.

You can follow future planet in Twitter, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.