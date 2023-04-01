The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonwished a speedy recovery to the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarowho was hospitalized on the night of March 31.

Through his Twitter account, Marcelo Ebrard shared a photo with Enrique Alfarobecause the state leader was admitted to a hospital in the city of Guadalajara hours after having had a meeting with the chancellor.

“I wish Enrique Alfaro, Governor of the State of Jalisco, a speedy recovery,” he wrote in the publication.

Previously, ebrard He had acknowledged the meeting he had with Alfaro, describing the meeting as a “pleasant experience.”

“It was a pleasure to greet the Governor of Jalisco @EnriqueAlfaroR. Thank you for the conversation and the pleasant experience! ”, he said.

Alfaro is hospitalized

Enrique Alfaro He sent a message from the hospital, from where he claimed to be well and thanking those who cared about his state of health.

“From the bottom of my heart, thanks to those who have asked about my health, I am fine and in the process of studying. I keep you informed,” said the state president.

In the photograph that accompanies the message, the governor can be seen entering a CT scanner to perform a tomography.

On the night of Friday, March 31, it was confirmed that Alfaro Ramírez had been hospitalized after presenting a sudden illness.