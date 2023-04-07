Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Marcelo Bielsa will be the new coach of Uruguay, according to the press

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Marcelo Bielsa will be the new coach of Uruguay, according to the press


close

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United manager.

Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United manager.

The Chilean DT was without a team, after leaving English Leeds.

This Holy Thursday it became known that the Uruguayan Football Association and Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa would have reached an economic agreement for him to lead the sky-blue team towards the 2026 World Cup.

According to the journalists Federico Buysan and César Luis Merlo, ‘Loco’ Bielsa said yes to Uruguay to assume the reins of the team led by Diego Alonso in the World Cup in Qatar and whose manager was Marcelo Broli.

See also  AMR22 | Stroll: "Consistency is not the strength of F1"

They give Bielsa as DT of Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds.

“CONFIRMED. Marcelo Bielsa is the new coach of the Uruguayan team. The agreement is complete and is expected to be made official in the coming days. He will sign a contract until the end of the Qualifiers with the chance of extending if he qualifies for the World Cup,” Merlo said on his Twitter account.

Buysan commented that Bielsa’s debut “will be between June 12/20 on the FIFA date. Uruguay had advanced to play in Australia against New Zealand and Australia. A strong proposal appeared to play with the US and the option of Germany. Official debut will be against Chile in September”.

(Also: The only soccer priest to whom a miracle is attributed).

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

See also  River's formation to face Newell's

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Marcelo #Bielsa #coach #Uruguay #press

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Google Flights is testing refunds in the event of ticket shortages

Google Flights is testing refunds in the event of ticket shortages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result