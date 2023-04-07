Marcelo Bielsa will be the new coach of Uruguay, according to the press

This Holy Thursday it became known that the Uruguayan Football Association and Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa would have reached an economic agreement for him to lead the sky-blue team towards the 2026 World Cup.

According to the journalists Federico Buysan and César Luis Merlo, ‘Loco’ Bielsa said yes to Uruguay to assume the reins of the team led by Diego Alonso in the World Cup in Qatar and whose manager was Marcelo Broli.

They give Bielsa as DT of Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds.

“CONFIRMED. Marcelo Bielsa is the new coach of the Uruguayan team. The agreement is complete and is expected to be made official in the coming days. He will sign a contract until the end of the Qualifiers with the chance of extending if he qualifies for the World Cup,” Merlo said on his Twitter account.

Buysan commented that Bielsa’s debut “will be between June 12/20 on the FIFA date. Uruguay had advanced to play in Australia against New Zealand and Australia. A strong proposal appeared to play with the US and the option of Germany. Official debut will be against Chile in September”.

⚽️ THERE IS AN AGREEMENT. Marcelo Bielsa and the @AUFOofficial They adjusted numbers and work is being done on drafting the agreement. ➡️ The Executive must endorse the final numbers and the lawyers for both parties are already working on drafting the contract.

➡️ Between Friday the 14th / Monday the 17th is signed. pic.twitter.com/bWXV4BTOWj —BUYSAN (@Buysan) April 6, 2023

