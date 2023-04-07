Tool available only in the United States monitors the price until departure and, if it drops, the difference is returned

O Google Flightssearch engine for airline tickets big tech, began testing a resource to ensure the lowest cost of tickets. During the search, if the consumer finds a flight with the “price guarantee” stamp, it means that the value will not decrease until the day of the trip.

The tool, announced on April 3, is only available for itineraries “Book on Google“, which depart from the United States. “Now you can book with confidence that you aren’t missing out on much.“, said Ricardo Holden, vice president of travel products at Google.

The ticket price will be monitored every day until the departure date and, if there is a reduction, the platform will refund the difference paid by the passenger for the Google Pay.

CHEAP TICKETS

In Brazil, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françawant to implement the program “Fly, Brazil” with the aim of offering cheaper tickets to people who have not flown in the last 2 years.

The government’s initiative to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) proposes airline tickets for BRL 200 for retirees, civil servants and students who earn up to BRL 6,800, in low season periods.

França also said that the program should not rely on public subsidy. It will be carried out through financing from Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.