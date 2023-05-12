The Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa tHe has a “closed distance agreement”, which he will sign in the coming days, to be the coach of the Uruguayan soccer team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, he confirmed this Thursday Jorge Casales, leader of the Uruguayan Football Association.

“The agreement is closed from a distance although it has not yet been signed because he (

Bielsa) is not in the country,” said Casales, a member of the AUF Executive Council after being consulted by AFP, closing several months of negotiations between the former coach of the Argentine and Chilean teams and clubs from Argentina, Mexico, Spain, France and England.

By mutual agreement

“The wording differences have already been settled and now what remains is the signing of the contract that will take place in the next few days,” in Montevideo, he assured.

The Argentine will guide Uruguay in the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and would make his debut on the La Celeste bench on the FIFA date in June and three months later in the pre-world cup.

Bielsa will have a team of five advisers who arrive with the DT, two physical trainers and a goal-scoring trainer who adds the AUF. Uruguay closed its participation in Qatar-2022 faster than expected by being eliminated in the group stage with Diego Alonso commanding.

Alonso had replaced the veteran shortly after the end of the qualifiers Oscar Tabarez, fired from his position after more than a decade in charge of the team and guiding Luis Suárez and company to fourth place in the World Cup in South Africa-2010.



AFP