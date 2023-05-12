At midnight from Thursday (11) to Friday (12) Eastern Time in the United States (one o’clock in the morning in Brasilia time), the Title 42 health measure will come to an end, which generates the expectation of worsening of the migratory crisis on the southern border of the country.

Title 42 was imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic and the term of former President Donald Trump, and remained in effect under the management of his successor, Joe Biden.

This measure allows the United States to automatically expel most illegal immigrants arriving at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities.

According to official figures, about 2.8 million migrants have been expelled under Title 42 since 2020, while the border region has experienced great pressure for the arrival of more interested in entering the US territory.

The migratory flow at the southern border was a record last year, with 2.76 million illegal immigrants detained in fiscal year 2022 (October 2021 to September last year), mainly due to the economic, political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, which leads many citizens of these countries to try to enter the United States. Since the beginning of the Biden government in January 2021, there have been 4.6 million arrests of illegal migrants.

The fear is that the overthrow of Title 42, which occurs due to the end of the Covid-19 health emergency, will further stimulate illegal migration.

Two federal officials who requested anonymity and the Border Patrol union told Reuters that in recent days the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reached a record 28,000 migrants detained at its facilities, far beyond the capacity of these structures.

Brandon Judd, president of the union, told the news outlet that the most crowded border detention facilities are in the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso, Texas, and two areas in Arizona. This week, the average number of people caught trying to cross the border illegally exceeded 10,000 per day.

In Tijuana alone, on the border with the state of California, thousands of migrants of various nationalities, including entire families with children, gather between the border walls before the end of Title 42, to seek humanitarian asylum in the US.

The camp has been growing since last weekend with people from Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Haiti and Honduras, but also from more distant countries like Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as Mexicans from the southern states of Michoacán and Guerrero. country, where the violence of organized crime drives them to displacement.

The border city of El Paso has opened a municipal shelter and is preparing two more to house up to 4,500 migrants after Title 42 ends.

new measures

During the week, the head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, its acronym in English), Alejandro Mayorkas, said that the authorities expect a large number of arrests at the border in the coming “days and weeks”.

He projected that a plan put into practice by the federal government will yield results, but it will take time. In addition to beefing up border policing, Washington enacted a new regulation that restricts access to asylum on the border with Mexico and replaces Title 42.

Specifically, the new norm qualifies as unfit to apply for asylum migrants who cross irregularly and who have not requested protection in a third country during their trip to the United States.

DHS also initiated a digital advertising campaign in Central and South America to combat “traffickers’ lies with accurate information about US immigration laws.”

“As you have seen in the images of deportation flights and arrests by our Border Patrol agents, we are making it clear that our border is not open, that crossing illegally is illegal and that those who are not able to [receber] aid will be returned quickly,” commented Mayorkas.

While Republicans blame the Biden government for the migration crisis, the Democratic administration blamed the opposition, claiming that it tried at the end of last year to obtain more than US$ 4 billion to strengthen border security, but the US Congress did not approve the amount in full.

“We received approximately half of what we asked for, half of what we needed,” said Mayorkas.

However, even former supporters of the Democrats say that the administration had time to make changes and left everything to the last minute.

“It is clear that the Biden administration, which had two years to prepare for the end of Title 42, failed to do so,” said Kyrsten Sinema, an independent senator from Arizona who was a former member of Biden’s party, on Thursday.

“The end of Title 42 was premature and the administration [federal] chose not to adequately prepare for this,” he added. “Administration could extend the Title 42 term on its own and really do the preparation for an orderly end of the measure.” (With EFE Agency)