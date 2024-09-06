Cernobbio – The Marcegaglia group is evaluating an expression of interest for the former Ilva. From Cernobbio Forum Emma Marcegaglia addresses the issue, highlighting that however the “process is still very long”. In recent weeks, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso had announced that many multinationals have already visited the plants, “a Ukrainian one, a very important American one, top-notch Italian companies”, also because the former Ilva “is tempting to many” and there are “many offers. And on the 20th we will begin the second phase to compare ourselves with each of them”.

From Lake Como, Emma Marcegaglia, president and CEO of Marcegaglia Holding, speaking to journalists, recalled how Ilva is “important and therefore very carefully, because we will need to understand the scenarios and conditions well, we are looking and will evaluate whether to make an expression of interest and probably yes”: The interest could focus on a part of Ilva’s assets. The timing is that dictated by the government, and “that is to present – she continues – an expression of interest by September 20 and then make a possible binding offer by the end of November”. Marcegaglia then underlined that “we are large steel transformers, we have always been Ilva’s first customers”.

The call for tenders that establishes the rules for submitting expressions of interest in the group and the former Ilva companies was published at the end of July on the Acciaierie d’Italia website. The document provides for the submission of non-binding proposals by 20 September and the possibility of offers from consortiums that may also be formed at a time subsequent to this first step. The document expressly states that “the extraordinary commissioners intend to pursue” the objectives of the call for tenders “through the unitary transfer of all assets and legal relationships intended for the corporate activities of the companies, or, alternatively, if the offers received for the entire corporate complex are not deemed appropriate, through multiple separate transfer operations of business branches”.

In the meantime, the issue of the inhibitory action looms over the former Ilva with the next hearing before the Milan court set for October 24. The proceedings, which had been temporarily suspended after the transmission of the documents to the European Court of Justice to ask some questions concerning the interpretation of European legislation on polluting emissions from industrial plants in relation to Italian regulations, can now resume because the Luxembourg Court itself ruled on the merits on 25 June last.