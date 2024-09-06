Mountaintop Studios made the announcement yesterday on Discord: “First of all, I want to personally apologize for the situation. We’ve been listening to your feedback on pricing and are making some big adjustments.” This includes the listed price reduction, which applies to weapons and characters.

Spectre Divide is a new free-to-play 3v3 competitive shooter which needless to say presents a large amount of microtransactions inside, all of a cosmetic nature, some of which were considered too expensive by players. Having listened to the criticisms, the development team has therefore reduced prices by 17-25% .

Prices too high?

However, some were not satisfied with the reduction, because they still consider certain prices too high. For example, the ‘Cryo Kinesis Masterpiece bundle’ will cost 7000 Spectre points after the new price is applied, which is equivalent to €70.

Not a little, considering that for the price of a complete AAA gameyou can get four very basic weapon skins and an axe that can be used as a melee weapon (actually just a cosmetic overhaul of the knife, so with the same damage and the same characteristics. What’s more worrying is the fact that the bundle was already discounted by 25% before the change. The original price was around 120 euros!

The first post-controversy bundle will be called “Medusa Bundle” and will cost 3400 Spectre points, or about 34 euros. Too much? We’ll see if the controversy will subside or if there will be new reasons for conflict between players and developers.

In the meantime, we remind you that Spectre Divide is available for PC. Console versions will come in the future (no release date yet).