The Jeddah Federation announced the signing of Benzema, who won 25 championships with Real Madrid, the last of which was the King’s Cup last season, with a contract that extends until 2026.

And according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, Benzema will receive 100 million euros (equivalent to approximately $ 107 million) for each season he plays with the Saudi team.

Marca indicated that Benzema will also receive a reward of 20 million euros (equivalent to approximately $21 million), as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to host the 2030 World Cup.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyonnais, and became the focus of the club’s attack and its main scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018.

Benzema scored 354 goals with Real Madrid, and ranks second in the club’s scorer list throughout its history, behind Ronaldo.

Benzema presented his best season in 2021-2022, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, to lead his club to consolidate its lead and win the European title for the 14th time in its history, in addition to winning the Spanish League title.