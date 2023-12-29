The Gresini team will be a Marquez team

Brothers Marquez they only raced one grand prix as teammates, the unfortunate 2020 Spanish Grand Prix in which Marc fractured his right humerus, starting the ordeal that left him struggling for over two years.

The two were both official Honda HRC riders and four seasons later – in 2024 – they will unexpectedly find themselves sharing the same garage, that of the Gresini team. The Marquez brothers will thus find themselves in an Italian-style family environment and hope to be able to give their opponents a hard time, despite having a Ducati GP23 that is a year older than those of Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Morbidelli.

Alex talks about Marc's arrival

In the interview given to Radio Catalunya, Alex Marquez he dedicated a reflection to his brother, swearing that he did not have to convince him to accept the Gresini challenge: “Marc has fallen more than 30 times this year because he went beyond the limits of the bike. But I didn't influence him in the slightest in coming to Ducati. All the Ducati riders, despite having different styles, were fast and this gives a lot of confidence.”

And he continued: “Marc asked me some things and I gave him my opinion as a brother. I've seen everything that's happened to him since 2020 and it's been very tough. Feeling competitive and fighting for the title brings back your self-confidence. It's pretty early, but I believe he will be able to fight for the title“. Alex Marquez also wanted to set his personal goals: “I would like to be in the top 5 and achieve podiums. Starting the year the way we finished the season will give me a solid basis to start again.”