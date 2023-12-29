Over the past few seasons, Formula E has landed in many new countries, including India, which hosted its first ePrix earlier this year in Hyderabad, with the event won by Jean-Eric Vergne at end of a long and difficult defense.

Despite some initial contractual difficulties, so much so that the race was not even included in the first draft of the provisional calendar, in the end the organizers managed to reach a compromise and set the date of the second Indian ePrix for 10 February 2024.

However, despite a place already assigned on the calendar, in the last few hours Formula E explained that it is seeking “an urgent clarification” with the new Telangana government after receiving a letter that “could have an impact on the Hyderabad race”.

In its statement, the organizers of the electric series are trying to understand what could be the decision of the new government that has recently come into play, which could decide to cancel the race: “Following a recent official communication received from the new government of Telangana, Formula E is seeking urgent clarification on the contractual commitments made under the agreement and how this could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the contents of the letter received, Formula E fears that the race cannot proceed as planned.”

“The Formula E executive team met with the new leadership of the Telangana government immediately after this month's elections. Discussions have been ongoing ever since. With just weeks to go before the event and in the final stages of preparation, Formula E, the partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event.”

“The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in February this year generated a positive economic impact for the region of nearly $84 million, many times greater than the overall costs invested by Formula E and the Telangana government.” .

“Hyderabad will host the only official FIA World Championship event in India next year, alongside other iconic global cities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London, as part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Government of Telangana. Further updates will follow in due course.”

This year's race took place on a street circuit located next to the Hussain Sagar lake in the center of Hyderabad, one of the largest cities in the country, with some of the necessary financial support also coming from private companies. Although the race went off without a hitch, there was actually some criticism that the facilities were not yet fully ready for the event, as well as that the track was still particularly dirty before the start of the weekend. Despite the positive indications this year, the appointment in Jakarta in Indonesia was also not included in the 2024 calendar.

If the event is cancelled, it is possible that the ePrix will not be replaced, thus leaving a gap of more than a month and a half before the third stop in Brazil scheduled for March 16.