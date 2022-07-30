The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered a man to pay the owner of a camel farm the remaining amount of 110,000 dirhams from the price of a camel “stayed racing”, in addition to 5,000 dirhams in compensation.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him an amount of 110,000 dirhams and compensation for material damage and lost profit in the amount of 20,000 dirhams, in addition to obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in return for fees, noting that the defendant bought from him a camel (race perches) for 170 One thousand dirhams, and he paid the sum of 60,000 dirhams, but the rest of the amount was not paid to him, and he decided that he had witnesses to be heard.

The witness confirmed before the court, that the defendant had purchased seats from the plaintiff for the amount of 170 thousand dirhams, and he handed over the plaintiff 60 thousand, and he still owes 110 thousand dirhams, noting that the agreement was made before him as he works in the plaintiff’s estate and that he is the one who downloaded and delivered this seat. The defendant is on his estate, and the testimony of the second witness is consistent with the claim of the plaintiff and the testimony of the first witness.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling, that it had reassured the testimony of witnesses and had proven that the plaintiff sold a camel to the defendant for a value of 170,000 dirhams, of which the defendant paid only 60,000 dirhams, especially since the defendant did not appear despite his announcement to make any payment. In addition to the fact that the defendant before the Center for Conciliation and Reconciliation did not deny the purchase of the camel in question, nor did he deny receiving it. Thus, the court orders the defendant to pay to the plaintiff the remaining value of the camel in question of the sale contract.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that it had concluded the defendant’s mistake, and that error had caused the plaintiff material damage, which was to deprive him of benefiting from the amount in question. What it considers that compensating the plaintiff for all the material damages he suffered and what he lost of earnings due to the defendant’s error is sufficient in The amount of 5 thousand dirhams, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 115 thousand dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

