The figure is monstrous: 9.3 million dollars, or 8.8 million euros. The heirloom, however, is immortal. Diego Maradona’s shirt, the 10 from Argentina used for the match against England at Mexico 86, was auctioned at Sotheby’s at a record price. With lots of yellow.

Different versions

The match was unforgettable: the goal scored with the “hand of Dios” and then the most famous serpentine in the history of football. A legendary double that made that “10” a planetary symbol. Dalma Maradona, however, claims that this is not the shirt with which the famous father scored the two goals, but that of the first half, then given to Steve Hodge, a talented England midfielder. “That at auction is not the shirt he used in the second half, when he scored the goals. It is from that match, but dad wore it in the first half – Dalma said on a radio broadcast -. Knowing dad, I know he didn’t give away. that shirt to anyone. I don’t want to say who has it, I know it and I don’t want to create problems for this person. But I can say that the shirt with which my father scored the goals is not going up for auction. ”