“I have hosted Nadana Fridrikhson in my show and I will continue to host her with pleasure. I respect her a lot because she is convinced of the things she says, but when Russian TV hosts half of the Italian journalists compared to the Russian journalists we host, it will always be too late“. It is the dry reply of the conductor of ‘Quarto Grado’ Gianluigi Nuzzi, who thus replies to Adnkronos regarding the accusations against him by the Russian journalist Nadana Fridrikhson. In an interview with our agency, the Russian reporter of the ‘Zvezda’ broadcaster had challenged the journalist for the veracity of some information on the war conveyed during the ‘Quarto Grado’ broadcast, conducted by Nuzzi.

“Western voices have no relevance on Russian regime TVbeyond some small local gargle-Nuzzi sinks- Nadana in any case can say what she wants, long live freedom, a word that I don’t know what multidimensionality she has in the country where she lives “. The conductor adds:”If she comes to Italy I will gladly host her in the studio. With contradiction, however, because with respect to certain daring theses it is necessary to oppose a contradictory “.

And on the theories conveyed by Fridrikhson, Nuzzi concludes caustically: “I do not think that the Ukrainians bombed themselves, nor that they invaded themselves. I have seen the dead and I have seen people who rebelled in the face of this ‘special operation'” .