The Parliament of Portugal approved on Wednesday (19) the decriminalization of the consumption of synthetic drugs with a law that equates them to classic substances and eliminates the criterion of the quantity of the dose in the differentiation between user and dealer, despite the reservations expressed by specialists

The deputies approved the bill based on two proposals from the socialists, who have an absolute majority in the house, and the leader of the opposition, the PSD (center-right), which decriminalize the consumption of new psychoactive substances.

New substances are treated in the same way as traditional drugs, which is why possession for the purpose of consumption is not considered a crime.

The objective is to distinguish between dealers and consumers and allow the latter to receive treatment, at a time when psychiatric hospitalizations linked to the consumption of synthetic drugs have increased, especially in the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

The approach has been applied in Portugal since the 2000s for classic drugs, with a policy based on prioritizing public health.

Until now, the law established that the possession of up to ten doses of narcotics was not considered trafficking and could not be punished, but the socialists went further and eliminated the quantity criterion.

From now on, the amount of drugs is just an “index” and not a criterion for conviction, so that judges can more freely assess the situation and determine whether a person is a drug dealer or just a consumer.

“A person found with 15 doses, because he lives in the interior of the country and travels to an urban center to buy cheaper drugs for his own consumption, cannot be automatically treated as a criminal and condemned”, defended the socialist deputy Cláudia Santos at the beginning of the parliamentary process.

The proposal raised doubts among specialists, who fear that traffickers could justify drug possession by eliminating the criterion of quantity.

Several members of the Socialist government also called for “prudence” from lawmakers and insisted that the law must allow a clear distinction between users and dealers.

“It is important not to increase the difficulties that the police and judicial bodies have on the ground to do what they have to do”, said the Minister of Health, Manuel Pizarro.

The Minister of Internal Administration, José Luís Carneiro, warned that “there has to be a very great weighting” so that there is “a good application of the law by the security forces”.

The law was approved during the voting marathon held on Wednesday by the Portuguese Parliament, before the summer holidays.