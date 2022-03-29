Remember the affair between Mara Venier and Pierpaolo Pretelli? A start full of enthusiasm, finished now in jokes not very nice. It all began with the entry of the former velino of Striscia la Notizia on Domenica In.

It is not never been clear his role inside of the plan. So much so that the boy left no mark behind him, suddenly disappearing, not only from the program, but even from the Rai Uno studios. The admiration between the two was very evident and explicit in the few, very few episodes in the presence of the former velino.

With great surprise, a fortnight ago, through an interview by Silvia Toffanin to Verissimo, as if by magic, with a bit of sarcasm and irony, the topic returns to the foreground. Chatting with the hostess, Pierpaolo has started with: “I realized I was at Canale 5 with this fresh air. There I did a Botox action, I rejuvenated a little “.

Expression referring in a clear, precise and timely manner to the Rai Uno broadcast as well as to the host Mara. Such quote could not pass unnoticed and, aware of not being able to get out of it without suffering consequences for what has been said, Pretelli has played down immediately confirming that obviously the tone and the content were innocent and his words ironic, without wanting absolutely to mock the program, much less the presenter.

In response the Mara Venierin way succinct, indeed it can be said laconic, He answered simply: “Ok, don’t worry Pierpaolo, all clear … see you soon”. Apparently the question has been overcome… and, instead… twist !!! Venier was simply waiting for the right moment to reply. On the occasion of the episode of Domenica In, which aired on March 27, you took the opportunity quickly to respond to something left unfinished.

During a chat with his host, Stefano De Martino, he repeated more than once, going to sarcastically underline: “Someone here said that we need to rejuvenate …”, articulating the words slowly in order to get them precisely to the recipient, so as to draw the bow, shoot the arrow and hit the mark and then let go of a mocking laugh.

Stefano De Martino, holding the game very well to the presenter, participated by stating: “There is no need to modernize, we do not feel the need”. How to define the relationship between Domenica In and Pretelli… flash relationship.