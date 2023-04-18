Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 00:58



On the day of the Burial of the Sardine in Murcia, whistles and plastic balls were not only distributed. Banderas Negras and Alianza por el Mar Menor distributed leaflets simulating 50-euro bills that read slogans such as ‘The Mar Menor is our wealth’ or ‘In these regional elections remember… Fish cannot vote yes’. The activists organized an information table with the aim of raising awareness among the population about the state of the lagoon. “We wanted people to think about it before voting. Because then the consequences come,” explains Jesús Cubillas, one of the activists who went to the capital to send the message of help to the Mar Menor. “The campaign was not against any political party in particular, we only invited people to reflect because the elections are close and after that it will be four years of the government that wins,” she clarifies.

However, the general director of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, thought otherwise, according to Cubillas. “I handed him the ticket without knowing who he was, he took it and told me ‘shove it up your ass’. He also made reference to the elections, stating that they were going to beat us, you are going to find out or something like that, he exclaimed », details the defender of the Mar Menor.

“I did not give importance to it until a colleague told me who he was and that, in addition, he had had responsibilities in the Environment area” (from 2019 to 2022 he was general director of Natural Environment). «I was surprised that a public official responded to me in that way and more so someone who has been directly related to the problem of the Mar Menor. We lacked it », he continues with the story of him the aggrieved protester. Given this fact, which Cubillas describes as “unpleasant”, the senior official has refused to make statements to LA VERDAD to make his version of what happened known.