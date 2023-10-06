Putin: Russia successfully tested the Burevestnik missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the Valdai Club forum, announced the successful latest test of the almost unlimited-range Burevestnik missile with a nuclear power plant.

According to the head of state, work on modern types of strategic weapons, which he spoke about and which he announced several years ago, has almost been completed, in particular, we are talking about the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The last successful test of the Burevestnik, a global-range cruise missile with a nuclear propulsion system, was carried out Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin assured that mass production and placement of these types of weapons on combat duty will begin in the near future.

Photo: Dmitry Azarov / Kommersant

The Burevestnik became known five years ago

The head of state spoke in detail about Sarmat and Burevestnik in March 2018 during his address to the Federal Assembly of Russia. If earlier it was already known about a promising ICBM, then the general public became aware of the nuclear-powered cruise missile being developed for the first time.

According to the head of state, Russia has created a “small-sized, ultra-powerful nuclear power plant, which is located in the body of a cruise missile” and provides tens of times greater flight range compared to other missiles, as well as almost complete invulnerability to air defense and missile defense systems (air defense and PRO).

A low-flying stealth cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead, with a virtually unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the ability to bypass interception lines, is invulnerable to all existing and future systems of both missile defense and air defense Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Thus, five years ago, the head of state announced the appearance of a unique device flying at high speed and low altitude – one of the non-ballistic types of strategic weapons, against which traditional air defense and missile defense systems are ineffective.

The Western press has repeatedly reported on the testing of the Burevestnik.

According to the foreign press, citing sources, the main tests of the Burevestnik were carried out at the training grounds of the Russian Ministry of Defense, located on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and near the village of Nenoksa in the Arkhangelsk region. Some of the tests of promising weapons led, according to the foreign press, to accidents.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

The last time the foreign press reported about the upcoming tests of the Burevestnik was on October 2. The American newspaper The New York Times (NYT) came to its conclusions by analyzing the movement of aircraft and vehicles in the area of ​​the Pankovo ​​training ground on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

Related materials:

Commenting on these reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised NYT journalists to study satellite images in more detail.

The device of the Burevestnik is not disclosed

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports practically nothing about the design features of the new cruise missile. However, in November 2018, on Twitter, The Diplomat journalist Ankit Panda reported that “Petrel” had received recognition in Western countries.

“Burevestnik” according to NATO codification received the designation SSC-X-9 Skyfall, which is translated from English into Russian as “Skyfall”

According to the head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes at the Russian Economic University (REU) named after Plekhanov, retired colonel Andrei Koshkin, work on Burevestnik began back in 2001.

See also Nato: "Putin wants more war". Zelensky: "Ukraine will respond" She has an infinite indefinite flight range and can bypass any obstacles. The length is at least 12 meters, the width is about a meter, the plumage is quite large. It will carry a megaton to be a strategic nuclear weapon Andrey Koshkinretired colonel

The expert is confident that Western countries are afraid of this missile, since their existing air defense and missile defense systems are not capable of intercepting it.