A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as see the map of hostilities on May 8 in the Izvestia article.

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by means of air defense over the past day.

Speaking about the situation in the special operation zone, he clarified that in the western part of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), assault detachments continue to carry out offensive operations. Also, two ammunition depots of the 54th mechanized and 80th airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were destroyed in the DPR.

In the Donetsk direction, the losses of the enemy over the past day amounted to more than 380 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as foreign mercenaries.

Up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the group of troops “Center” defeated enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Terny, Torskoye and Serebryanka of the DPR. More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-20 howitzers were also destroyed.

Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense said that in the Kherson direction, as a result of fire damage, more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, seven vehicles, and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

In total, 418 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,033 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,764 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 10,059 units of special military vehicles.

