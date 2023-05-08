Today, the United Arab Emirates presents its universal periodic review in its fourth round, during which its national report, which it submitted to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, will be reviewed, to highlight the state’s march and achievements related to human rights, review its challenges and introduce its initiative related to the development and harmonization of the national legislative and institutional systems concerned with human rights. .

In this context, a coalition of international human rights organizations, during its participation in the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council held at the United Nations Human Rights Headquarters in Geneva, praised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, as a global leader for peace, stressing the importance of international and regional efforts. which His Highness leads in promoting global peace and security. The coalition also presented many statements before the Human Rights Council in the framework of the public debate, especially under the eighth and ninth items. These statements come within the framework of the efforts made by the coalition of international human rights organizations to enhance the universal periodic review of the state, and to publicize the efforts and care The state for human rights, and the respect and commitment it shows to the sublime human values ​​and principles stipulated in the Constitution and enshrined in international human rights charters and instruments.





In its statement, the coalition praised the significant and unique contributions of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his inspiring leadership to the UAE in combating racial discrimination and extremism and promoting peace and tolerance at the global level, including his distinguished and unique contributions to strengthening international efforts. Concerned with human coexistence and establishing the principles of human brotherhood and acceptance of the other. In addition to His Highness’ generous sponsorship of the Human Fraternity Charter, the opening of the Abrahamic Family House, and the initiative launched by His Highness and adopted by the United Nations by approving the International Day of Human Fraternity, which are the efforts that made the United Arab Emirates a global capital of peace and common human coexistence. In its statement, the coalition also emphasized the lofty human values ​​enjoyed by the UAE during the era of His Highness the President of the State that promote justice, equality and human dignity, which made the UAE a global capital for more than 200 nationalities living in security and peace and enjoying justice and equality, calling on the international community To draw inspiration from the experience of His Highness the President of the State and continue efforts to achieve peace and security in the world in a way that achieves full equality for all without discrimination.

The coalition of international human rights organizations also presented its statement under Item Eight of the Human Rights Council, in which it praised the pioneering Emirati experience concerned with achieving global leadership for Emirati women, which is led by Her Highness, President of the Supreme Council for Women, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, in active partnership with all national, regional and international institutions concerned with women, and various Representative bodies of civil society and institutions concerned with women, and the strategy led by Her Highness to advance Emirati women globally, stressing the importance and centrality of the role that Her Highness leads in achieving Emirati leadership in the field of women’s rights, and upgrading them from the stage of equality to the stage of empowerment and leadership.

In its statement, the coalition also stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to promote women’s rights and advance them from equality to empowerment, and placing women at the forefront of countries’ priorities with regard to achieving sustainable development and implementing the Vienna Program of Action, in addition to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, stressing the importance of facing all the challenges that Arab women are confronted with a way to achieve their full enjoyment of their rights and to achieve equality and justice for them. In its statement, the coalition also called on states and civil society to benefit from the pioneering Emirati experience in this field. The field of promoting women’s rights.





It should be noted that the coalition of international human rights organizations, during its participation in the work of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, presented many written and verbal statements in which it praised the efforts and leadership of the UAE in the field of human rights, and worked to highlight the various efforts and initiatives undertaken by the UAE in order to uphold human rights. Human values ​​and principles, affirming their respect and commitment to promoting human rights in the country, especially with regard to respecting and promoting civil, political, economic, social and environmental rights, during which he emphasized the importance and quality of the efforts and care undertaken by the UAE to promote those rights and ensure full and fair enjoyment of them in the light of its provisions. International legislation, and the coalition of international human rights organizations stressed the importance of the strategies that the UAE is developing and framing related to human rights, which ensure the state’s commitment to developing the human rights process and advancing it in order to achieve global leadership in caring for human rights and fundamental freedoms, as the coalition stressed in this regard On the global leadership achieved by the UAE in achieving climate justice and climate care, implementing the United Nations plan to achieve sustainable development, and enhancing global peace and security.