A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on June 1, in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, in the Kupyansk direction, enemy units were hit in the areas of Timkovka, Berestovoye of the Kharkov region and Stelmahovka of the LPR. In the areas of Sinkovka, Kislovka, Kharkiv region and Rozovka of the LPR, the actions of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped. During the day, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova of the LPR and Grigorovka of the DPR. In the area of ​​the Kreminnaya LPR, the actions of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were stopped. Enemy losses per day amounted to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and a D-20 howitzer. An ammunition depot of the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade was destroyed near Serebryanka.

In the Donetsk direction, units of the 1st Army Corps are fighting in the Avdiivka area of ​​the DPR. Assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and the Akhmat special forces detachment continue offensive operations in the Maryinsky tactical direction. Manpower and equipment of the enemy were defeated in the areas of Georgievka, Lastochkino and Thin DPR. During the day, up to 395 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed. An ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the area of ​​Udachny.

In the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of Vodiane, Pavlovka of the DPR, Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki of the Zaporozhye region. During the day, up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, two cars, as well as the Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.

In the Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 430 aircraft, 235 helicopters, 4,407 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,348 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,104 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,954 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 10586 units of special military vehicles.