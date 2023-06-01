When Albrecht Dürer felt the bite of melancholy, he went in search of a beached whale in Zeeland (the Netherlands). But he didn’t get to see her. The whale was returned to the sea before Dürer appeared and then he was not able, or did not want to, paint the whale by hearsay, as they say he did when he heard the story of the Indian rhinoceros whose figure has remained engraved for the remains in sentimental memory. of art history.

It seems that Dürer’s famous rhinoceros was baptized as Ganda for being that way, ganda, as it is called in Gujarati, a language from western India, where the animal originated from, which one fine day was delivered to the Portuguese ambassador of India as gift of the sultan of Cambay. And since the diplomat did not know what to do with the rhino, he sent it to the King of Portugal. For this, they embarked him in a caravel. The voyage lasted two months until Ganda reached the port of Lisbon where he was described by someone close to Dürer; a report that combined the fantasy of medieval bestiaries with the scientific precision of the new era that was opening up to the eyes of Europe.

More information

In the same way, Dürer took note of the whale stranded on the coast of Zeeland, knowing that it was a marine animal whose fame was preceded by the fantastic reading that points out the forms that the devil takes when he hides and wants to play, transforming into an island that could well be the entrance to hell.

Going through superstitions and spells, Dürer prepares to take notes on the nature of the stranded whale in Zeeland. “Call me Alberto”, could be the beginning of this story that Philip Hoare tells us in his book Alberto and the whale (Attic of books, 2021), a work where marine biology intersects with the world of art and mythology.

Without losing the thread of memory, Hoare takes us to Europe that opens up to the Atlantic, that leaves behind the Middle Ages and that is preparing the ground to embrace reason and its mechanistic pulse where the Enlightenment will illuminate figures such as Baron Dupuytren, surgeon famous for intuiting the precise cuts that cut and heal fibrosis in the palm of the hand, an illness that will bear his name —Dupuytren’s contracture—, and due to which one or more fingers cannot be fully stretched.

‘Rhinoceros Dressed in Lace’ (1956) by Salvador Dalí, a bronze statue in homage to Dürer, in Marbella, Spain. Manuel González Olaechea and Franco

The scientific journey that Hoare proposes crosses seas and oceans, cities threatened by the plague and seal, whale and rhinoceros skins as if it were armor. With this book Hoare drags us to the other side of the precipice, where Ganda faces an Indian elephant in the coliseum, just as if he were a gladiator. But we are not in Rome. We are in Lisbon, where King Manuel I amuses himself with these things until he gets bored and orders the rhinoceros to embark; this time as a Christmas gift to Pope Leo X.

Navigating the waters of the Gulf of La Spezia, the rhino became so angry that he unleashed all his anger, capsizing the boat. Ganda tried to reach the coast, but sank before Dürer could admire it. However, the German painter would revive it for the remains in an engraving that has crossed the borders of art history.

Dürer self-portrait aged 28 (1500).

He failed to repeat the luck with the whale. The melancholy and his star, Saturn, dominated his entire life, a malady from which Dürer had always suffered. In 1503 he suffered from an inflammation of the spleen; He sent his doctor a drawing where he appeared, indicating the origin of his discomfort. Science would still have to join forces with literature to explain that the spleen is where melancholy originates. In fact, in English spleen is said spleen and that same word, translated into Baudelaire’s French, is identified with melancholy.

Searching for the tension between science and literature, Philip Hoare finds Dürer imagining the world and he prepares to tell us a story in the same way that Dupuytren told them in the ears of his patients before each operation.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.