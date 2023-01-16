A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities as of January 16, in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers per day in the Kupyansk direction. The RF Armed Forces also continue their offensive in the Donetsk direction, more than 50 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in a day. In the Krasnolimansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 75 servicemen and nine vehicles in a day.

Konashenkov also said that the artillery and aviation of the Western Military District defeated the units of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 103rd Terodefense Brigade in the Kharkiv region. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit the Armed Forces warehouse in the DPR and a hangar with military equipment of the 9th Special Purpose Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. About 30 Ukrainian soldiers were destroyed in the Zaporozhye region and the DPR.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed the Grad MLRS and the 2A36 Giacint-B howitzer in the DPR. Russian air defense systems intercepted seven HIMARS and Uragan MLRS shells in a day.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.