Monday, January 16, 2023
Awards | Topelius award to Elina Pitkäkanka, Arvid Lydecken award to Tuomas Marjamäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in World Europe
The Topelius prize is awarded to a high-quality book for young adults and the Arvid Lydecken prize to a meritorious children’s book.

A year The winners of the 2023 Topelius and Arvid Lydecken awards were announced on Monday.

The Topelius prize for youth literature is awarded to works published last year Elina Pitkäkangas in his book Sang.

The Arvid Lydecken prize for children’s literature was awarded Toomas Marjamäki of the work Nollis – The world’s only zero horned. Zeroillustrated the book Antti Nikunen.

The Topelius prize, awarded to a high-quality book for young people, has been awarded since 1946. The corresponding award for children’s literature, the Arvid Lydecken prize, was awarded for the first time in 1969.

Recognitions are distributed by the Finnish Children’s and Youth Writers’ Association. Both awards are now 2,023 euros in size, in accordance with the year.

