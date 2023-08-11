A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on August 11 in the Izvestia article.

As the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said, in the Kupyansk direction, the RF Armed Forces continued offensive operations on a wide front and improved the tactical situation in several areas. During the active defense, four attacks and counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully repelled. Enemy losses amounted to over 165 militants, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, and two AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations.

In the Donetsk direction, the RF Armed Forces repelled five attacks by assault groups of the 10th mountain assault, 79th air assault, 59th motorized infantry and 3rd tank brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the day, up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, seven infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed.

An attempt by the enemy to conduct reconnaissance in force was thwarted in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction. Three attacks of assault groups of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, 38th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successfully repelled. Up to 35 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

Three attacks by units of the 21st Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repulsed in the Zaporozhye direction. Enemy losses in this direction amounted to 60 fighters, three vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer.

Two attacks were repelled in the Krasnolimansky direction. During the day, the enemy’s losses amounted to 115 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer.

In the Kherson direction, up to 20 people, two pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount were destroyed as a result of fire damage.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues.

