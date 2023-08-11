Exercise | The myth of 10,000 steps has been debunked again – Research found out where the health benefits begin

According to a recent international study, even 4,000 steps a day increase the well-being of the body. But the more you move, the longer you can expect to live.

Traditionally it has been thought that a person should take at least 10,000 steps a day in order to stay fit and healthy.

Fresh American and Polish scientists medical composite study however, already proves another: already 5,500 steps a day reduces the risk of premature death compared to less than 4,000 steps.

Even as little as 2,300 steps is enough to benefit the heart and blood vessels.

Research were made jointly by medical researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the University of Lodz in Poland.

The study investigated the relationship between the number of steps and both total mortality and cardiovascular disease mortality.

The researchers also made an observation that is not surprising: the more steps taken per day, the more health benefits were observed. Walking was beneficial for health up to 20,000 steps.

Each increase of 1,000 steps from 4,000 to 20,000 reduced the risk of premature death by 15%. Those under 60 years of age received the greatest benefit from increasing the number of steps.

Too low mobility is a major problem worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, it is the cause of 3.2 million premature deaths in the world every year, and inactivity is the fourth most common regular cause of death.

UKK Institute senior researcher and doctor of health sciences Pauliina Husua the recent research result is not surprising.

“The 10,000 daily steps limit has been abandoned some time ago. Previous research results have indicated the health effects of 6,000–8,000 steps,” says Husu.

According to Husu, the main message of the just-published American-Polish study is that exercise is always worthwhile.

“Even a little movement is better than long-term sitting still, which has been studied to have harmful effects on health. Even an increase of 500–1000 steps to the daily number of steps can bring health benefits,” says Husu.

According to him, it is also essential what the starting level of the exerciser is based on health, condition or age.

“The less one has moved in the past, the smaller the increase in movement brings benefits.”

According to Husu, what kind of effects the research wants to find out is also essential in the study of sufficient number of steps.

A recent study looked at avoiding premature death. If it had been, for example, the effect of the number of steps on blood pressure or endurance, the result could have been completely different, according to Husu.

Correction August 11 at 1:21 p.m.: Corrected the name of the US university to Johns Hopkins