The body is affected by many things and behaviors that we practice or do during the day or the hours before sleep.

Sleep specialist Jed Wu, author of the book “Hello Sleep” for the Well and Good medical website, revealed that getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can help enhance focus, improve mood, regulate blood pressure, and boost the functioning of the immune system. , in addition to other benefits.

According to Wu, there are 4 common sleep habits that negatively affect people around the world, namely:

Taking a nap

A nap can be likened to eating a snack before the main food, which would make you unable to eat the main meal.

Certainly, according to Wu, taking a nap at noon or before the evening would delay sleep or affect its quality.

The sleep expert advised those wishing to take a nap to be in the middle of the day and not to exceed 30 minutes, and to be careful to do so daily and not intermittently so as not to confuse the nervous system.

Work or watch TV in bed

It is necessary not to do work on the bed because this affects sleep, in addition to causing back pain.

On this point, Wu explains, “When you work from bed, your brain begins to associate the bed with work or other types of stimulation, and you lose the division between work and rest, alertness versus sleepiness.”

“It’s hard to shut down a busy brain at night if it’s used to stimulating in the bedroom like watching TV,” Wu added.

Stay home all day

The rhythm of sleep is affected by exposure to light, so it is imperative that none of us stay indoors all day.

The reason for this is the contrast between day and night in light exposure, so if the contrast is low (meaning you get similar exposure from day to night while you are indoors), then your brain gets confused about the time, and therefore the task of sleeping at night becomes difficult.

Sleeping in on the weekend

It may seem like a smart idea to make up for lost sleep during the week by staying in bed during the weekends, but experts advise not to change the usual wake-up time by more than an hour, because this will affect the body’s biological clock and confuse the nervous system.