Within the framework of a distinguished cooperation, Strata Manufacturing Company, a leading company in advanced industries, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, achieved a historic achievement by manufacturing satellite components locally for the first time. This partnership is a qualitative leap in the space industry in the United Arab Emirates, which confirms the commitment of the partners to technological progress and self-sufficiency.

Strata Manufacturing will play a vital role in providing locally manufactured components for MBZ-SAT, the region’s most advanced high-definition, high-resolution civilian imaging satellite. The satellite will be equipped with panels of high-quality aluminum, to ensure that it can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation in space. Strata and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center are working through joint cooperation to pave the way towards a new era in the field of satellite manufacturing, thus strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates in the space sector at the global level.

Ismail Ali Abdullah, Managing Director and CEO of Strata, said: “The delivery of the components of the MBZ-SAT satellite strengthens our strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Strata has proven its full commitment to providing high-quality and competitive products at the global level. Which highlights the capabilities of the industrial sector in the United Arab Emirates and makes us a strategic partner in manufacturing.”

Strata’s unwavering commitment to quality, timely delivery and innovation has cemented its position as a strategic partner for satellite parts for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. By utilizing advanced technologies and materials, Strata has proven its ability to meet the requirements of the aerospace industries.

The successful delivery of MBZ-SAT components embodies Strata’s keenness to maintain the highest international manufacturing quality standards, reflecting the UAE’s ambition to become a major player in the space industry and localize the sector, promoting self-reliance and reducing dependence on international suppliers.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, said: “We are keen at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center to integrate space technology across the main sectors in the United Arab Emirates and share it with the relevant authorities. We are always keen to cooperate in developing technologies related to satellites. And to provide important opportunities for local entities such as Strata to advance in the space sector. We also seek at the center to support national companies, which contributes to the development of the UAE space industry.”

The MBZ-SAT satellite heralds an advanced era in monitoring and monitoring technologies, through its ability to detect a greater number of both artificial and natural elements at a higher rate of accuracy and point density, compared to the current range of Earth observation satellites. Its state-of-the-art AI functions will enable efficient raw data collection and processing, as well as faster analysis and processing of satellite imagery. This project will also enhance Emirati partnerships in the fields of space between the government and private sectors.

Investing in the space industry remains a top priority in the UAE’s national industrial development strategy, and Strata’s focus on automation and smart digital solutions is in line with this vision, positioning the company as a strategic partner in the sector. The cooperation between Strata and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center highlights the growing capabilities of the space sector in the United Arab Emirates and the country’s commitment to driving innovation and localization.